Best Crunchy Beef Tacos

MiCocina has gained well-deserved fame for its Mambo Taxi cocktail, but it's time to let you in on another one of its hidden gems: the crunchy beef taco. We know you're wondering what could be so special about some ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese stuffed into a hard taco shell? But the thing that puts MiCocina's tacos a step above the rest is the grated cheese: long, thicker cuts of cheddar cheese that will have you contemplating whether to forgo the lettuce and tomatoes to make more room for the cheese. Add a little hot sauce on top and thank us later.