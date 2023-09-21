Best Bakery

In 2020, COVID-19 wrought destruction on the restaurant industry. But just as a forest fire can reinvigorate a landscape over time, even the carnage of the pandemic managed to sprout new seeds. One of those seeds: Lubellas Patisserie in East Dallas. After the highly acclaimed Bullion shuttered its doors during the pandemic, Maria Becerra, a pastry chef at Bullion, opened Lubellas. Here you can find an array of handcrafted pastries, bread, Instagram-worthy cakes, quiches and sandwiches. All are made with locally sourced ingredients and baked fresh daily. The sinfully buttery and flaky blueberry Danish, centered with still-melting cream cheese, buckled our knees. And the meat-lover's quiche was so good it forever ruined quiche for us from anywhere else.