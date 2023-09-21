Asian Mint's Thai-fusion menu has earned it multiple recognitions among Dallas's culinary critics, local Yelp Elites and just everyday Thai-food enthusiasts since the restaurant opened in 2004. Customer favorites like the crispy-noodle kao soy are accompanied by comfort Thai dishes like the pad kee mow, drenched in a savory basil stir-fry sauce. Being born and raised in Thailand only makes chef Nikky Phinyawatana more credible. Four different iterations of the classic pad thai are a testament to the culinary creativity here. A crispy pad Thai comes with fried wonton strips soaked in Asian Mint's house-made tamarind sauce and topped with crushed peanuts. The focal point of the pad Thai woon sen is a base of clear glass noodles. Fried rices, hot curries and Thai-inspired salads add to the allure. Asian mint boasts fresh ingredients, large portions and diet-conscious menu options at all five of its locations.