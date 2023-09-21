Best Chocolate

Tracy Dowd of Garland looks to have mastered the fine art of pie crust-ing at her hole-in-the-wall bakery Piefalootin. Six-plus years of selling pies from her home and now her own bakery has led to the creation of drool-worthy pies with crust-to-filling ratios that don't disappoint. Over 23 different varieties of pie come in mildly clever names like the Chocolate EuphOREO, which is stacked high with layers of Oreo cookies buried under whipped chocolate cream. The Cinco de PIE-yo is served with the same chocolate cream but scooped atop a bed of spicy cinnamon-flavored brownies. A dollop of cayenne whipped cream on top gives it an extra kick at the end. Cherry, apple and peach fruit pies are available, too, depending on what's in season. Buy a couple of slices for $8 each or try your sampling luck with a "pie flight" of three different flavors for $16. Once you get down to the ultra-buttery, flake-in-the-mouth pie crusts, you'll understand the hype.