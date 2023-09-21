 Clearing the Smoke 2023 | Daryoush Austin Zamhariri and the Texas Cannabis Collective Aim To Educate. | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Clearing the Smoke

Daryoush Austin Zamhariri and the Texas Cannabis Collective Aim To Educate.

Kathy Tran
Daryoush Austin Zamhariri
The Texas cannabis industry could use some clarity.

Most recently in Garland and Little Elm, small entrepreneurs who thought they were operating legal CBD and cannabis businesses under the state’s hemp laws have found their goods seized, their businesses shuttered and themselves threatened with prison time by law enforcement agencies following a different playbook.

Daryoush Austin Zamhariri, founder of the Texas Cannabis Collective, wants to change that. The first step is to educate.

“What used to be considered marijuana is not necessarily marijuana now,” Zamhariri says. “… The narrative is changing, and it’s changing radically, and it’s changing faster than most people like to admit, and people are having a hard time understanding.”

In 2015, he visited Colorado, where he was impressed by that state’s legal recreational marijuana program. He returned to Texas in 2016 and founded the Texas Cannabis Collective. The original goals were to increase understanding of cannabis’ potential health benefits, bring clarity to the law and advocate for full legalization.

“I fell in love with the scene in Colorado and thought, ‘How hard can it be to legalize in Texas?’” Zamhariri says.

Very damn hard, it turns out, in a state that doesn’t allow for voter initiatives to change state law and with a hardline conservative Senate. While the collective’s website, txcannaco.com, remains a go-to site for news about cannabis in Texas, its activism have grown substantially. “In 2022 we really dove in headfirst,” Zamhariri says. “We joined forces with several local organizations that were trying to decriminalize at a local level.”

Volunteers collected petition signatures to support successful city-level initiatives to decriminalize marijuana in Denton, San Marcos and Killeen and today are providing support to similar efforts in College Station and Lubbock.

While Texas’ 2019 hemp law legalized CBD products and the growing of hemp — cannabis that contains no more than 0.3% percent delta 9 THC — legislators provided little or no funding to support and educate law enforcement about the new laws, leaving dispensary operators to the mercy and understanding of local police.

“There’s no education behind what hemp is, what marijuana is, from the state level,” he says. “It’s really incumbent on each county. … I’m getting concerned to the point that the state doesn’t know what state law is.”

Texas Cannabis Collective wants to use its influence to change that, town by town, county by county and, if necessary, lawmaker by lawmaker. The effort seems to be paying off, with a solid majority of Texans supporting liberalized cannabis laws. Education is winning, Zamhariri says. “It’s a wall that’s slowly crumbling down.”

Best Gas Station

Green Spot

Nick Rallo

This one-stop shop has everything conscious consumers in Dallas could ask for in a gas station. Along with regular unleaded gas there's also diesel fuel blended with biodiesel and B100 biodiesel. The best part? The snacks. Green Spot offers kombucha on tap as well as yogurt, coffee, smoothie and juice bars. Fountain drinks are made with real cane sugar, and the café offers organic, locally sourced, preservative-free food. With its plentiful gluten-free and vegan options (including alcohol), a stop at Green Spot is a great idea.

Best Place for Fun Oddities

Curiosities

Located near White Rock Lake, Curiosities is our favorite place to find wonderfully weird antiques. Founded in 2006, this family business sells everything from vintage posters, pins and clothing to larger items such as furniture, home décor and fine art. This shop feels more like a museum than a store, and it’s always full of surprises and a never-ending supply of treasures.

Best Antique Mall

North Dallas Antique Mall

Elese Arias

The North Dallas Antique Mall is a trove of treasures, packing 12,500 square feet with everything from colored-glass globe lights, figurines, games and cards of every kind, milk glass dish sets, folk art from around the world, mid-century modern chairs and starburst glassware, to European furniture and antique lamps. Each vendor has a little slice of the store with their own wares on display. The former movie theater bursts with color and fun finds. With three floors with movie and pop art collectibles upstairs, a hefty selection of vinyl and art in the basement, and everything from tchotchkes to high-end collectibles on the main floor, it's a no-pressure wonderland perfect for finding that sentimental piece to call your own.

Best Boutique Lingerie

Trousseau of Dallas

We have all done it, but no one feels great having to shop for intimates in a store with neon signs and headless mannequins in the window. For a slightly more upscale shopping trip, we love Trousseau of Dallas — House of Lingerie. The petite boutique offers professional fittings and a concierge service to help you find the perfect fit. If you're looking for a gift, the shop can help you find that special something in person or by phone.

Best Toy Shop

Froggies 5 & 10

Elese Arias

This novelty shop in Lakewood is full of nostalgic gifts including toys, books, costumes and more. Froggies 5 & 10 has been in business for more than 25 years and remains a favorite for North Texans looking for new and retro toys. You don't need the excuse of being a parent to walk in here because there are fun gag gifts for all ages. You can unleash your inner child as you browse the selection of games, magic tricks, joke books, stuffed animals and puzzles.

Best Place for a Cheap Night Massage

Foot Health Massage

This Lake Highlands gem is perfect for a little self-love after work. It's open later than most spas, until 9:30 p.m. daily, so you don't have to fight weekend crowds or try to cram in a relaxing moment on your lunch break. It offers classics including Swedish and hot stone massages as well as cupping therapy and something the website refers to as a "walk the back massage." Prices are lower than average without jeopardizing the quality of the service.

Best Lifestyle and Family Photographer

Kelly Christine Photo

Not all photographers promote inclusivity the way East Dallas' Kelly Sutton does. Sadly, North Texas is riddled with conservative photographers who won't shoot LGBTQ+ families, and Sutton has made it her mission to serve any person regardless of their sexual orientation, race, religion or background. Her work has been featured in local and national publications, including Architectural Digest, Rolling Stone and Billboard. Her impressive portfolio also boasts a Grammy-winning album cover and work for big-name clients such as HGTV and Pottery Barn. This year, Sutton is donating a portion of the profits from her family sessions to organizations working to end gun violence in America.

Best Place To Get a Custom Piñata

ABC Party

Elvie De La Fuente

Do you dream of beating your ex with a bat, but don't want to get arrested? ABC Party has your back. The party superstore in Oak Cliff makes custom piñatas easier than ever. Simply send in a photo of your worst enemy and ABC will make the papier-mâché version come to life. According to management, the store is proud to have never turned down an idea, no matter how big or small. Of course, you can always opt for one of their fan-favorite piñatas, which include political figures like Donald Trump or "fiesta-themed" options such as beer, liquor, taco, donkey and sombrero-shaped designs.

Best Salvage Yard for Home Projects

Orr-Reed Wrecking Co.

Founded in 1946, this atypical architectural salvage yard is proud to offer the public all types of unique DIY treasures. Here you can find everything from antique lumber and doors to funky light fixtures, flooring and fencing. Next time you're poking around Pinterest and thinking of renovating the guest bathroom a 10th time, skip the Sunday lines at Home Depot and spend your day exploring this local institution instead. We (and every other handyman and interior designer in town) love Orr-Reed because the company takes pride in preserving the architectural heritage of Dallas and recognizes the benefits of upcycling salvaged materials.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

