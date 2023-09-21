Clearing the Smoke

The Texas cannabis industry could use some clarity.

Most recently in Garland and Little Elm, small entrepreneurs who thought they were operating legal CBD and cannabis businesses under the state’s hemp laws have found their goods seized, their businesses shuttered and themselves threatened with prison time by law enforcement agencies following a different playbook.

Daryoush Austin Zamhariri, founder of the Texas Cannabis Collective, wants to change that. The first step is to educate.

“What used to be considered marijuana is not necessarily marijuana now,” Zamhariri says. “… The narrative is changing, and it’s changing radically, and it’s changing faster than most people like to admit, and people are having a hard time understanding.”

In 2015, he visited Colorado, where he was impressed by that state’s legal recreational marijuana program. He returned to Texas in 2016 and founded the Texas Cannabis Collective. The original goals were to increase understanding of cannabis’ potential health benefits, bring clarity to the law and advocate for full legalization.

“I fell in love with the scene in Colorado and thought, ‘How hard can it be to legalize in Texas?’” Zamhariri says.

Very damn hard, it turns out, in a state that doesn’t allow for voter initiatives to change state law and with a hardline conservative Senate. While the collective’s website, txcannaco.com, remains a go-to site for news about cannabis in Texas, its activism have grown substantially. “In 2022 we really dove in headfirst,” Zamhariri says. “We joined forces with several local organizations that were trying to decriminalize at a local level.”

Volunteers collected petition signatures to support successful city-level initiatives to decriminalize marijuana in Denton, San Marcos and Killeen and today are providing support to similar efforts in College Station and Lubbock.

While Texas’ 2019 hemp law legalized CBD products and the growing of hemp — cannabis that contains no more than 0.3% percent delta 9 THC — legislators provided little or no funding to support and educate law enforcement about the new laws, leaving dispensary operators to the mercy and understanding of local police.

“There’s no education behind what hemp is, what marijuana is, from the state level,” he says. “It’s really incumbent on each county. … I’m getting concerned to the point that the state doesn’t know what state law is.”

Texas Cannabis Collective wants to use its influence to change that, town by town, county by county and, if necessary, lawmaker by lawmaker. The effort seems to be paying off, with a solid majority of Texans supporting liberalized cannabis laws. Education is winning, Zamhariri says. “It’s a wall that’s slowly crumbling down.”