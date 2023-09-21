Best Music Festival

There aren't as many festivals here as there were before the pandemic, but one thing is as true now as it has been for more than 25 years. The annual KHYI Texas Music Revolution is a mandatory appointment for any serious Texas country fan in the Dallas area. For the past three years, the two-day fest has taken over the historic downtown square in McKinney, where several stages within easy walking distance offer headliners such as Randy Rogers and Charley Crockett along with the most exciting up-and-coming talent.