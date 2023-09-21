 Best Music Festival 2023 | KHYI Texas Music Revolution | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Music Festival

KHYI Texas Music Revolution

There aren't as many festivals here as there were before the pandemic, but one thing is as true now as it has been for more than 25 years. The annual KHYI Texas Music Revolution is a mandatory appointment for any serious Texas country fan in the Dallas area. For the past three years, the two-day fest has taken over the historic downtown square in McKinney, where several stages within easy walking distance offer headliners such as Randy Rogers and Charley Crockett along with the most exciting up-and-coming talent.

Best Podcast

Texas Wine and True Crime

This local couple knows how to deliver the true crime goods: with excellent wine. Brandy and Chris Diamond's Texas Wine and True Crime podcast covers some of the most sordid tales to have unfolded in this state. The Diamonds recently taped a live episode at the Dallas Public Library's True Crime Mini-Convention to discuss the resurgent Candy Montgomery case, and they've also aired a series about the 2016 Midlothian murder of Missy Bevers. True to its name, Texas Wine and True Crime thoughtfully highlights Lone Star State-grown wines, making this podcast an all-around gem.

Best Local Compilation

Sounds of Deep Ellum by Deep Ellum 100

Nonprofit Deep Ellum 100 started as a way to help the musicians, businesses and workers of the entertainment district affected by the pandemic. A year or so later, it took on an incredible musical project: updating the Sounds of Deep Ellum album from 1987. Among hundreds of applicants, Deep Ellum 100 selected the 10 definitive musical acts that represented the sound of the time and helped keep music at the heart of the neighborhood. Together with a team of local producers and artists, the group recorded a live showcase at Trees that yielded a compilation album of performances by Lorelei K, Skinny Cooks, Memory Shivers, Maya Piata, Cure for Paranoia, Stone Mecca, Flower Child, Chilldren of Indigo, Ducado Vega and Labretta Suede and The Motel 6. It's now on vinyl, serving as an archive for the era.

Best Country Single

Vincent Neil Emerson, "Bloody Mary Morning"

The next time you feel a mean hangover coming on, pour yourself a bloody mary and crank up this song. Vincent Neil Emerson serves up some juicy, twangy goodness in this cover of "Bloody Mary Morning," one of Willie Nelson's essential drinking cuts. Emerson's version of the tune makes for the perfect first song on the album One Night in Texas: The Next Waltz's Tribute to The Red Headed Stranger, which also includes renditions by legends Ray Wylie Hubbard and Shinyribs.

Best Musical Multitasker

Robert Ellis

Houston-born and, lately, Fort Worth-based Robert Ellis is a maelstrom of musical output. The singer-songwriter, a part owner of Niles City Sound (and the studio-affiliated label, Niles City Records), just released a superb new solo LP, Yesterday's News, to the same sort of acclaim he helps acts like Jamestown Revival and Thomas Csorba earn via his work as a producer. Ellis also finds the time, somehow, to tour extensively across the United States and Europe, both on his own and as a support act for artists like Ben Kweller and Belaver.

Best in a Category All Her Own

Erykah Badu

Andrew Sherman

What is Erykah Badu up to now? When it comes to Dallas' High Priestess of Cool, the better question to ask these days is what isn't she doing? Seemingly every day, news of another fascinating Badu endeavor ricochets around the internet: Her collaboration with cannabis entrepreneur Berner; her appearance at this year's Met Gala; her arena-headlining tour with yasiin bey — hell, by the time you read this, she'll probably have done 12 more awesome things. Given her current ubiquity (did we mention landing the covers of both Vogue and Elle Brazil in the span of three months?), there's a sense the world has possibly caught up to the woman who has long been ahead of us all.

Best Artist to Go from Bedroom to Breakthrough

Hannah Jadagu

Ebru Yildiz

The first thing you notice while listening to Aperture, Mesquite native Hannah Jadagu's full-length debut on Sub Pop, is the songs' intimacy. Jadagu's lovely, delicate voice threads through precisely constructed thickets of snarling guitars, burbling synths and fleeting digital flourishes born out of her early days in the Dallas suburbs as a shy homebody impulsively assembling sonic collages on her iPhone 7. While she makes her home in New York these days (and studies at NYU), the 20-year-old Jadagu is also busy turning heads and earning raves from the likes of The New York Times with her cozy but commanding work.

Best Comedian

Ralph Barbosa

Sam Brand

Dallas' comedy community is relatively new, but locals have gone on to carve out huge comedy careers, and Ralph Barbosa is one of the newest names destined for stardom. The most admirable part is how humble and shy he is in an era of comedy where testing the edge to see what you can get away with and ramping up the energy in lieu of good writing are shortcuts to the spotlight. He calls himself "one of the shyest attention hogs to ever do comedy" on his website, but any comedy fan knows that the quiet ones often have the best material because their patience gives the time to write and practice. He's got a Bob Newhart vibe where he seems sedated but still enthused by his material. Barbosa started the year with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, followed it by opening for Dave Chappelle and ended it with a sold-out, six-show run of live performances at The Kessler that will become his first feature length special on Netflix.

Best Tiktok Account/Ruiner Of Songs

There, I Ruined It

Dallas resident and Denton native Dustin Ballard has 2.7 million TikTok followers who are following him straight into the pits of despair. On his TikTok account "There I Ruined It," he car-crashes two songs that have no business together, and the results have a strange beauty to them. Want to hear Lady Gaga's "Poker Face" sung to the backing instrumentals of Bob Wills' "Cherokee Maiden"? What about Josh Groban's "You Raise Me Up" to the backing instrumentals of blink-182's "All the Small Things"? Ballard has done all of it, and with the advent of artificial intelligence, he has also recently taken to AI remixes, including one of Frank Sinatra singing Lil Jon's "Get Low." Such antics have earned Ballard the attention of victims such as Lizzo, Ed Sheeran and Snoop Dogg. The words, "Thanks, I hate it" apply here, but with a bit more emphasis on the word "thanks."

Best Local Show That People Actually Attend

Homewrecker & the Bedwetters

After spending a couple of years or so paying dues at clubs like Rubber Gloves and Andy's, Denton band Homewrecker & the Bedwetters played an EP release show in support of their Undressing EP. The all-local show brought a crowd literally in the hundreds, and it had the energy and exuberance that will have attendees reminiscing far into the future. The way Gen-X scenesters in North Texas wax nostalgic about seeing Funland and Baboon play to hundreds at the Fry Street Fair, the attendees at Homewrecker's EP release show will be telling others about how people stage-dived as the band played "You Are Valid and We Love You."

