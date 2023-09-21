Best Cover Song

Did y'all know we have a five-time Grammy Award-winning violinist in our midst? A recent addition to the city, Tixier is an incredibly accomplished violinist. Originally from Paris, he moved to New York some years ago. Lucky for us, his next move was to our little old city. He's played with Stevie Wonder, Adele, Hans Zimmer, Beyonce and many more insanely famous people. He's also a professor at UNT. So, yeah, he does a lot. You can Google him; he has his own Wikipedia page and one hell of a resume. You may even stumble across a performance of his at a random party if you're very lucky (or know the right people). He's obviously one of the coolest people in Dallas, and he is super nice too. Some people really do have it all.