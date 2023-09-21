Best Cover Song

For most musicians, the idea of covering Queen Lizzo must feel pretty daunting. Joshua Ray Walker, Dallas' consummate country king, was clearly up to the challenge. In Walker's take on "Cuz I Love You," his majestic vocal range is on full display, sending chills up listeners' spines. Damn, that man can hold a falsetto note like no one's business. The banger's black-and-white music video was directed by Walker, who captivates on screen in a gender-bending outfit complete with a feather boa. We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Walker is destined to become country royalty.