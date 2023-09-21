Best Musician Instagram

Little image is ironically named, because the Dallas band keeps a consistently striking visual presence. Just look at the alt-rockers' music videos, such as "Out of My Mind," or their Instagram page, which follows the same red-to-white-to-black ratio of a White Stripes marketing rollout. The group's complementary color scheme on Instagram is cohesive, but their look is not overly curated. And it's not all crimson smoke and mirrors. Little image's aesthetic is but one component of the band's overall irresistible artistic package, which starts with the rocking pop flavor of the band's music.