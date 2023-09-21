 Best Bagel 2023 | Starship Bagel | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Bagel

Starship Bagel

Hank Vaughn

Dallas may not be New York City, but at least we finally have a really good downtown bagel stand. Starship Bagel's first location opened in Lewisville, and now there's a second version on Elm Street, right next to the Eye sculpture, in what was once a newsstand. There are usually lines (they open at 7 a.m.) and they often run out of certain bagel varieties (the egg bagel is especially popular), so plan accordingly. You will be rewarded with a bagel that achieves what the best New York bagels offer: a slightly crisp outside and a wonderfully chewy center. The fermented jalapeño schmear is not to be missed, either.

Best Chinese

Fortune House

Alex Gonzalez
The dumpling sampler

The newest Fortune House location recently opened on Lower Greenville, bringing its well-regarded dumplings to the area along with other Asian fare. A good bet for those wanting an introduction to their dumplings is the dumpling sampler, which includes some of Fortune House's most popular and can be ordered steamed or fried. It also offers chao nian gao on the menu under the "Shanghai sticky rice cake" moniker; these stir-fried rice cakes are hard to find in the Dallas area. This version is flavorful, perfectly sauced and presented beautifully. Oh, and the Greenville location is open until 2 a.m. Win-win.

Best Ramen

Ramen Izakaya Akira

If you don't mind a restaurant that greets you with a list of rules you must follow to dine there (no speakerphones, keep your party to no more than four people, etc.), then you get to enjoy some outstanding ramen. The broths are cooked for more than eight hours and the noodles are made in house. The pork shio, a umami tonkotsu base created with vegetable and scallop extract, is highly recommended and brings a rich, deep flavor profile to the bowl. One can also choose pork shoyu or chicken as bases. Just don't break any of the house rules.

Best Bakery

Lubellas Patisserie

Nick Reynolds

In 2020, COVID-19 wrought destruction on the restaurant industry. But just as a forest fire can reinvigorate a landscape over time, even the carnage of the pandemic managed to sprout new seeds. One of those seeds: Lubellas Patisserie in East Dallas. After the highly acclaimed Bullion shuttered its doors during the pandemic, Maria Becerra, a pastry chef at Bullion, opened Lubellas. Here you can find an array of handcrafted pastries, bread, Instagram-worthy cakes, quiches and sandwiches. All are made with locally sourced ingredients and baked fresh daily. The sinfully buttery and flaky blueberry Danish, centered with still-melting cream cheese, buckled our knees. And the meat-lover's quiche was so good it forever ruined quiche for us from anywhere else.

Best Detroit-Style Pizza

Motor City Pizza

Loni Ealy

Detroit-style pizza is carving out its place on the national pizza scene. Leading the charge on that forefront in the Dallas area is Lewisville's Motor City Pizza. Owner Greg Tierney, who hails from the Motor City, started with a pop-up to test the waters. The venture was a success. In late 2021, he debuted the brick-and-mortar version of Motor City Pizza. Detroit-style pizza is a rectangular deep dish with a lighter and airier dough than Chicago-style. And the cheese must be Wisconsin brick cheese spread all the way to the edges, where it melts down the sides of the pan, caramelizing and crisping the crust. Yes, it's as game-changing as it sounds.

Best Espresso Martini

Meyboom Brasserie

Nick Reynolds

In the bustling Lower Greenville neighborhood, you'll find the Belgian-influenced pub Meyboom Brasserie. On tap are select beers and draughts spanning Western Europe, along with top-flight cocktails and Belgian-inspired bar bites. Owners April Segovia and Jeff Karetnick were inspired to open their own pub after a trip to Belgium in 2019. Karetnick is behind the bar, and he is, for our money, one of the more underrated bartenders in all of Dallas. Meyboom's espresso martini, made of Sobieski vodka, Kamora coffee liqueur, simple syrup, egg and Window Seat espresso, is in a league of its own.

Best Fish and Chips

Isla & Co.

Loni Ealy
fish and chips

Isla & Co., with its Australian-influenced menu of brunch and dinner dishes, artisan coffee, vino and spiffy signature cocktails, resides in the thriving restaurant scene of Bishop Arts. Executive chef Matt Foley, who honed his culinary repertoire in Michelin-starred kitchens Marea and Manhattan Beach Post, has created a diverse menu that ranges from breakfast (like brioche French toast) to skewered kangaroo to a wonderful spicy shrimp vodka rigatoni in pomodoro sauce. But Isla's fish and chips — deceptively simple preparation of Atlantic cod sheathed in a flawless batter and served with yuzu kosho tartar sauce — was the dish that had us returning long after our first visit.

Best Hot Chicken

Ricky's Hot Chicken

As Nashville-style hot chicken restaurants continue to dot the culinary landscape, Ricky's has figured out how to separate from the pack. Ricky's quarter birds, tenders, wings, nuggets and chicken sandwiches are Halal-certified. The Bird's Nest (chopped tenders, vinegar slaw, pickles and comeback sauce on a bed of fries) is also a Ricky's fan favorite. The heat levels elevate six rungs up the ladder from no heat to the A-Bomb, which comes (deservedly so) with a serious warning from servers. The A-Bomb at Ricky's is the hottest we've ever had. But it's not just about the spice at Ricky's : the birds are juicy, teeming with Nashville flavor and just damn good. You can also find Ricky's in Plano and Arlington.

Best Oxtail

Daq and Mag Daiquiris

Daq and Mag Daiquiris offers a menu fusion of soul food and American classics – not to mention a deep roster of daiquiris. But the main event at Daq and Mag's may very well be the oxtail. Cleaned, soaked and marinated in a house-made Nigerian blend of herbs and spices known as Ondo seasoning, the oxtails here are cooked low and slow for six hours in the oven before emerging onto your table with succulent oxtail meat primed to slide right off the bone. It's served with your choice of two sides, and beneath lies a bed of buttery rice permeated with all the glorious drippings from the oxtail, marrying the two and resulting in pure soul-food bliss.

  • 3431 W Camp Wisdom Rd, Dallas, 75237 Map

Best Cafe Where an Assassin Tended Bar (Well, Maybe)

The Square Cafe

Nick Reynolds

After assassinating Abraham Lincoln at Ford's Theater on a mid-April night in 1865, John Wilkes Booth was tracked down 12 days later and killed at a barn in Virginia. Or was he? One theory places Booth in Granbury under the alias John St. Helen, where he lived on and continued his stage acting career at the Granbury Opera House while moonlighting as a bartender at a saloon next door (now The Square Café). The Square Café serves burgers and sandwiches for lunch and a killer (no pun intended) breakfast menu, including an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet on Sundays.

