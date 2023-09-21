Best Bagel

Dallas may not be New York City, but at least we finally have a really good downtown bagel stand. Starship Bagel's first location opened in Lewisville, and now there's a second version on Elm Street, right next to the Eye sculpture, in what was once a newsstand. There are usually lines (they open at 7 a.m.) and they often run out of certain bagel varieties (the egg bagel is especially popular), so plan accordingly. You will be rewarded with a bagel that achieves what the best New York bagels offer: a slightly crisp outside and a wonderfully chewy center. The fermented jalapeño schmear is not to be missed, either.