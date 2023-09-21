Best Bathroom on the Katy Trail

The Katy Trail is a green oasis in the heart of Dallas and a perfect spot for runners, cyclists, skaters, fast-walkers and basically anyone up to brace the often packed, often extremely hot path. All Katy Trail devotees know the struggle of embarking on an aerobics journey only to realize they gotta find a bathroom, and quickly. In your darkest moments, the cobwebbed porta potty might look tempting. But push on a little farther and treat yourself to the Starbucks bathroom by the Knox Street entrance. A quick detour off route, clean, and air-conditioned — what more could one need?