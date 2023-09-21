Best Restaurant with a Mission

Café Momentum is a restaurant in downtown Dallas that offers an internship program that works in tandem with juvenile justice officials and community partners for young people who have been involved in the justice system. To date, this nonprofit restaurant, which is really more of a "program" than just a kitchen and dining room, has helped more than 1,200 participants turn their lives around by offering 24/7 case management, a full curriculum, a safe place to study and mental health services, and by pouring out basic love and respect. The concept has done so well, it's expanding to other cities. Don't know what to do for dinner tonight? Here. Go here. Oh, the food? It's phenomenal.