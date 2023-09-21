Best Food TikTok

Katie Rose-Watson truly knows the joy of cooking. With her infectious enthusiasm for a well-crafted dinner party, she has accrued a substantial following and some copycats. A few years back, Watson started throwing dinners for friends inspired by Disney movies. These are not kids' birthday décor to go along with a Tom Thumb-bought Elsa cake. We're talking sophisticated dinner parties inspired by the settings, themes, stories, details and color palettes from Disney films including Pirates of the Caribbean and popular films such as Indiana Jones. The Rose Table is also for non-Disney adults, those food lovers who appreciate that presentation is a fundamental ingredient in cuisine.