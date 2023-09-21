Best Beer Selection

Want to get a taste of the craft beer offerings in Dallas? Lakewood Growler is your place. Check out the fancy menu board, which lets you know when a keg is low and also if it was "just tapped." From old favorites like Peticolas' Velvet Hammer and Golden Opportunity to newer breweries like False Idol and Turning Point, they have it all. Plus you can get some great beers from around the state including Saint Arnold, Real Ale and Alstadt. If your plus-one isn't into beer, there are four taps reserved for wine.