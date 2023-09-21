 Best Beer Selection 2023 | Lakewood Growler | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Beer Selection

Lakewood Growler

Want to get a taste of the craft beer offerings in Dallas? Lakewood Growler is your place. Check out the fancy menu board, which lets you know when a keg is low and also if it was "just tapped." From old favorites like Peticolas' Velvet Hammer and Golden Opportunity to newer breweries like False Idol and Turning Point, they have it all. Plus you can get some great beers from around the state including Saint Arnold, Real Ale and Alstadt. If your plus-one isn't into beer, there are four taps reserved for wine.

  • 6448 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, 75214 Map

Best Burger

Lakewood Landing

Lauren Drewes Daniels

We put a lot of time, words and gluttony into burgers around here. Just when we think we've found eureka in a beef patty with melted cheese between a bun, another humdinger comes along and we eat and write again. But then there are the classics, of which Lakewood Landing is most certainly one. The burger at this dive bar — one of the most adored in the city — is like a nice painting over the fireplace that pulls the whole room together. An 80/20 blend gets a good dousing of house mixed spices while it's on the grill. It's held together with a buttery toasted white bun from Signature Baking, dressed simply with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. With a slice of melted cheese, it just goes down better there. It's perfection.

Best Soul Food

Tha Neighborhood Kitchen

Lauren Drewes Daniels
Pork chops

This small restaurant in Joppa serves home cooking, but we've got a bone to pick with Mom, because dinner at home never tasted this good. Smothered pork chops are thick and served with a light cover of gravy and onions. Oxtail is fall-off-the-bone tender; pair them with sweet potatoes and corn. The menu changes weekly, but standard hits include chicken tetrazzini, meatloaf and liver and onions. Chef Katrina Chaney has spent her whole life in kitchens, 15 years professionally, and her experienced hand is clear in the space, which is immaculate, and in the dishes she serves up. It's takeout only but does offer Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Best Place to Buy Wine

Jimmy's Food Store

Nick Rallo

Sorting through wine varieties, styles, regions and terroir is exhausting. Saying "I'll have your house red" is simply more eloquent than "You pick." This year we got to know Paul DiCarlo, co-owner and wine buyer at Jimmy's Food Store. He personally selects wines at this bodega in East Dallas, where the wine section is only two modest aisles. He focuses on smaller producers that you won't find at the big box stores, with an eye on value; a $15 that drinks like a $30. Anything off the shelf is going to be good; ask for him if you need more help.

Best Sandwich Shop

Cindi's NY Delicatessen

Cindi's

Cindi's is a lot of things to a lot of people. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and it's a bakery. You can get a cheap breakfast or soak up the previous night's recklessness with a monster breakfast, and the sandwiches here are some of the best in town. The menu is long, but flip over to the deli page and look for the gray box at the bottom left: New York Reuben. You can choose between corned beef, pastrami or turkey; it comes grilled on rye with sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese and house-made Russian dressing served on the side. If that doesn't sound appealing, there are more than two dozen other options. It's a lot of food, and you're barely going to be able to find room for cheesecake, but we have faith in you.

Best Grilled Cheese

Heim BBQ

Lauren Drewes Daniels

Who doesn't love a good menu hack? We kind of live for them. And while there are 101 good reasons to go to Heim BBQ, we recently spotted a simple grilled cheese on the kids' menu. Below, it told us we could add brisket or bacon jam for just a couple bucks more. So, we ordered it and no one asked to see our ID. Cool. Then they asked us what side we wanted and we jumped up and down like a cheerleader and clapped for the green chile mac and cheese. The whole meal was less than $15. Gimme an H! Two slices of well-buttered, thick, homestyle toast hold two slices of processed cheese (which we're good with due to the melt factor) with a thick smear of bacon jam. Gimme a hell yeah!

Best Restaurant with a Mission

Cafe Momentum

Kathy Tran

Café Momentum is a restaurant in downtown Dallas that offers an internship program that works in tandem with juvenile justice officials and community partners for young people who have been involved in the justice system. To date, this nonprofit restaurant, which is really more of a "program" than just a kitchen and dining room, has helped more than 1,200 participants turn their lives around by offering 24/7 case management, a full curriculum, a safe place to study and mental health services, and by pouring out basic love and respect. The concept has done so well, it's expanding to other cities. Don't know what to do for dinner tonight? Here. Go here. Oh, the food? It's phenomenal.

Best Wine Program

Sachet

This Mediterranean restaurant on Oak Lawn Avenue has done something with its wine list that is rare enough that most restaurants its size don't even bother with. In other words, Sachet's wine menu is neither boring, trite nor cliched, and if it's a bit pricey, it's not silly pricey. How many restaurants forgo the same old half dozen bottles of California cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay in favor a Texas wine (Duchman), a Gascon white, a Sicilian red made with Nero d'Avola or a Provencal rosé that is one of the world's great values?

Best Cocktail Bar

Tiny Victories

Lauren Drewes Daniels

This vibrant yet cozy bar is tucked away off Tyler Street in Oak Cliff, close to the Bishop Arts District. It's unpretentious and neighborly. The classic cocktail menu lists the dates the drinks first appeared on the map — 1850 Sazerac and 1902 daiquiri — with just eight drinks in all. Then there are future classics, too, including a Bidi Bidi Bom Bom with tequila, mint, hibiscus agave and lime. Check out happy hour, 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, for half-price cocktails, domestic beer and wine specials. Plus, any place with a Bob Ross shrine deserves our attention.

Best Happy Hour

Uchiba

Sad because your weekly allowance doesn't understand your snobbish foodie side? Take heart at Uchiba, the lighthearted sibling of Uchi, the impeccable Japanese restaurant with a stellar sushi bar. Located one floor up from Uchi, Uchiba offers a happy-hour menu with dozens of options, only a few of which are priced north of $10. Wine, sake, cocktails and Japanese beer, along with a mini burger ($7.50), hot fried chicken bun ($6) and crispy duck ($10), are likely candidates. The nigiri menu comes with two pieces per order and includes Atlantic salmon, tuna and dayboat scallops, all priced less than $10. There's even a dessert on the happy hour menu: crispy bao with coconut semifreddo and koji shio caramel for $7.

