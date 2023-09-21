Best Korean

Koryo Kalbi can serve you a master class in Korean cuisine. It has everything you'd want, from barbecued short ribs to spicy broth soups. Start with some mandu — pork beef and vegetable dumplings that you can have fried or steamed. We recommend fried. Then, head over to the entrees and order yourself some grilled spicy pork ribs. The dish looks like it'll set your mouth on fire, but we promise these spicy ribs are just right. This spot might cost you a pretty penny, but your meal will be worth all the prettiest pennies in the world.