Best Antique Mall

The North Dallas Antique Mall is a trove of treasures, packing 12,500 square feet with everything from colored-glass globe lights, figurines, games and cards of every kind, milk glass dish sets, folk art from around the world, mid-century modern chairs and starburst glassware, to European furniture and antique lamps. Each vendor has a little slice of the store with their own wares on display. The former movie theater bursts with color and fun finds. With three floors with movie and pop art collectibles upstairs, a hefty selection of vinyl and art in the basement, and everything from tchotchkes to high-end collectibles on the main floor, it's a no-pressure wonderland perfect for finding that sentimental piece to call your own.