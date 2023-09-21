Best Oil and Vinegar Shop

Imagine we're in a '90s NBC sitcom: Infusion would be the random spot where you'd run into brothers Frasier and Niles Crane. It's not that there's anything snobbish about the store; it's just a must-visit for those who appreciate fine cooking oils. Owner Michelle Spangler opened Infused Oils and Vinergar four years ago after leaving a corporate job and going to culinary school. The gourmet shop imports oils and vinegars from Europe, Chile and California. Also here are pastas and other essentials to up your culinary game, along with cooking demonstrations, tastings and other events. According to Spangler, the shop is for amateur chefs as much as for those who can't cook at all, because great condiments can only make your food less terrible.