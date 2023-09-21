 Best Oil and Vinegar Shop 2023 | Infused | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Oil and Vinegar Shop

Infused

Imagine we're in a '90s NBC sitcom: Infusion would be the random spot where you'd run into brothers Frasier and Niles Crane. It's not that there's anything snobbish about the store; it's just a must-visit for those who appreciate fine cooking oils. Owner Michelle Spangler opened Infused Oils and Vinergar four years ago after leaving a corporate job and going to culinary school. The gourmet shop imports oils and vinegars from Europe, Chile and California. Also here are pastas and other essentials to up your culinary game, along with cooking demonstrations, tastings and other events. According to Spangler, the shop is for amateur chefs as much as for those who can't cook at all, because great condiments can only make your food less terrible.

Best Thrift Store

2nd Street USA

It was about time Deep Ellum had another vintage shop. The Japanese chain 2nd Street USA has long been all the rage in LA and New York. The Deep Ellum location of 2nd Street is a collector's paradise — from your dream Chanel lambskin bag, to anything Nike, this place has it. And it fits all shopper's budgets, from $5 tees to high-end streetwear items worth thousands of dollars.

Best Snobby Little Market

Foxtrot

Elese Arias

We love Buc-ee's just as much as the next classy Texan, but there's no harm in visiting an upscale convenience store every once in a while. Foxtrot has a few locations in Dallas. Some of them include a café, all of them include fanciness. If your essential shopping includes expensive wine and a charcuterie board, well then, Mr. Big, stay off the Peloton and call up Foxtrot, which guarantees 30-minute delivery.

  • 2822 McKinney Ave., Dallas, 75204 Map

Best Neighborhood Salon

Divinas

Not everyone can afford a $300 haircut, but that doesn't mean we should look like our hair was styled by a 3-year-old with a razor. Here's where the best of both worlds collide: The stylists at Divinas have high-end-salon skills and affordable prices. The Latin-woman-owned salon is in an Oak Cliff strip mall and has five employees who are mostly Spanish-speaking masters of the trade. The beauty shop also does lash extensions and basic facials. After seeing the way they cut our hair, we'd trust them with heart surgery.

Best Camouflage Tattooing

Illusions by Ink Studio

While some people want their bodies covered in more tattoos than there are on Travis Barker's neck, others are trying to cover up any marks on their body. Illusions by Ink Studio can help by camouflaging whatever you want to blend into your skin. Owner Elena Sanchez is an expert in paramedical micropigmentation and an instructor in the art of camouflaging scars, stretch marks, discoloration and even scalp tattooing for hair loss. Sanchez also exhibits excellent bedside manner, transparency and professionalism. Even those afraid of needles will feel at ease in her studio.

Best Spot for a Barbie Shoot

Dallas Dollhaus

Courtesy Dollhaus Design, LLC

Greta Gerwig could've saved herself half the movie budget: Dallas has its own Barbie house, and it's available for shoots. Owner Rachel Page has created a dream house — doused in pink and overrun with cute props — that screams (well, murmurs like Marilyn) Old-Hollywood glamour and dollhouse coziness. The space is a private residence in Arlington available to rent for the day or by the hour, so go live your pinkest Barbie or Elle Woods fantasies. If these walls could talk, they would simply purr.

Best Men's Clothing

Tailwaters Fly Fishing Co.

D Magazine recently named Tailwaters Fly Fishing Co. as the Best Fly-Fishing Outfitter, but we go there for a different reason. The Design District shop, with its own backyard river bank, is where you go to look like a fashionable fisherman without ever grabbing a pole. The plentiful selection of vintage-inspired Howler Brothers pearl snap Western shirts with colorful embroidery is ideal for fun on the river or on dry land, and the shop's offerings of Simms moisture-wicking button-down shirts look sharp on a boat or in a boardroom. Of course, there are cool caps, pants and shorts to add to your purchase as well. This is the type of style that says, "I'll be in the meeting, but I'm not staying long. There's fun to be had."

  • 1933 E. Levee St., Dallas, 75207 Map

Best T-Shirt Shop

Tumbleweed TexStyles

When Tumbleweed TexStyles opened its flagship store in Frisco in 2020, it had already been the coolest T-shirt slinger in North Texas for several years. But instead of being able to catch the colorful Tex-centric merchant only at a local music festival or online, now you can visit their kitschy-chic shop and leisurely peruse. You've probably seen the must-have, officially licensed Whataburger designs or, perhaps, the shop's big-selling "Texas Chica" tee, crafted to recall the Topo Chico logo, but there's much more to be had. The shop's clever original designs with a vintage flair and a Lone Star State vibe beat the hell out of a graphic tee from Target.

Best Candy Store

Bloom's Candy and Soda Pop Shop

You wouldn't know it by walking in there now, but Bloom's Candy and Soda Pop shop in downtown Carrollton started life as a flower shop. Its current owners purchased the place in 2008 and added candy to the floral offerings. In 2010, the candy and soda lines took over the space entirely. An epic array of vintage brands (Astro Pops and Banana Split Candy Chews, among many others), and straight-up crazy selections (candied crickets and brisket-flavored candy canes, anyone?) can be washed down with a frosty glass bottle of one of the dozens of hard-to-find root beers, ginger ales or flavored cream sodas from the store's coolers. The vintage toy and knickknack collection lining the tops of the candy shelves is worth its own moment of attention if you can pull yourself away from the sweets.

Best CBD Shop

CBD American Shaman

With several locations in Dallas and across North Texas, you won't have to go far to find a CBD American Shaman. With a focus on health and wellness, the place sports some of the best selection of CBD and hemp products and so much more. Don't know what you're looking for? One of the friendly staff at CBD American Shaman can always help find the products just right for you. Whether you want something that can get you high or something more therapeutic like CBD for you or your pet, this place has you covered.

