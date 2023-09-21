Best Place for Fun Oddities

The North Dallas Antique Mall is a trove of treasures, packing 12,500 square feet with everything from colored-glass globe lights, figurines, games and cards of every kind, milk glass dish sets, folk art from around the world, mid-century modern chairs and starburst glassware, to European furniture and antique lamps. Each vendor has a little slice of the store with their own wares on display. The former movie theater bursts with color and fun finds. With three floors with movie and pop art collectibles upstairs, a hefty selection of vinyl and art in the basement, and everything from tchotchkes to high-end collectibles on the main floor, it's a no-pressure wonderland perfect for finding that sentimental piece to call your own.
We have all done it, but no one feels great having to shop for intimates in a store with neon signs and headless mannequins in the window. For a slightly more upscale shopping trip, we love Trousseau of Dallas — House of Lingerie. The petite boutique offers professional fittings and a concierge service to help you find the perfect fit. If you're looking for a gift, the shop can help you find that special something in person or by phone.
This novelty shop in Lakewood is full of nostalgic gifts including toys, books, costumes and more. Froggies 5 & 10 has been in business for more than 25 years and remains a favorite for North Texans looking for new and retro toys. You don't need the excuse of being a parent to walk in here because there are fun gag gifts for all ages. You can unleash your inner child as you browse the selection of games, magic tricks, joke books, stuffed animals and puzzles.
This Lake Highlands gem is perfect for a little self-love after work. It's open later than most spas, until 9:30 p.m. daily, so you don't have to fight weekend crowds or try to cram in a relaxing moment on your lunch break. It offers classics including Swedish and hot stone massages as well as cupping therapy and something the website refers to as a "walk the back massage." Prices are lower than average without jeopardizing the quality of the service.
Not all photographers promote inclusivity the way East Dallas' Kelly Sutton does. Sadly, North Texas is riddled with conservative photographers who won't shoot LGBTQ+ families, and Sutton has made it her mission to serve any person regardless of their sexual orientation, race, religion or background. Her work has been featured in local and national publications, including Architectural Digest, Rolling Stone and Billboard. Her impressive portfolio also boasts a Grammy-winning album cover and work for big-name clients such as HGTV and Pottery Barn. This year, Sutton is donating a portion of the profits from her family sessions to organizations working to end gun violence in America.
Do you dream of beating your ex with a bat, but don't want to get arrested? ABC Party has your back. The party superstore in Oak Cliff makes custom piñatas easier than ever. Simply send in a photo of your worst enemy and ABC will make the papier-mâché version come to life. According to management, the store is proud to have never turned down an idea, no matter how big or small. Of course, you can always opt for one of their fan-favorite piñatas, which include political figures like Donald Trump or "fiesta-themed" options such as beer, liquor, taco, donkey and sombrero-shaped designs.
Founded in 1946, this atypical architectural salvage yard is proud to offer the public all types of unique DIY treasures. Here you can find everything from antique lumber and doors to funky light fixtures, flooring and fencing. Next time you're poking around Pinterest and thinking of renovating the guest bathroom a 10th time, skip the Sunday lines at Home Depot and spend your day exploring this local institution instead. We (and every other handyman and interior designer in town) love Orr-Reed because the company takes pride in preserving the architectural heritage of Dallas and recognizes the benefits of upcycling salvaged materials.
There are numerous benefits to filling your backyard with native Texas plants, which is why we love Redenta's dedication to selling them. Founded in 1992 by Ruth Kinler, Redenta's is committed to sustainable and organic gardening. It also hosts informative workshops and sells a variety of succulents and cool containers at the "potting bar." The knowledgeable and friendly staff are always around to help you choose the perfect gift or plan your own edible garden. Redenta's variety of perennials, herbs, hard-to-find annuals, shrubs and trees makes it the best garden center around.
Located in the Design District, Neighborhood is the coolest spot for finding mod furniture and other chic home décor from dozens of local and national artists. Carefully curated artisanal goods such as Oaxacan ceramics and textiles, candles, incense, books and lamps are all for sale online and in the showroom. The featured furniture brand, Gus Modern, uses high-quality materials and offers creative and contemporary designs. You can find everything from bar carts and media stands to larger pieces like sofas and beds. Neighborhood also occasionally hosts swanky art openings in its gallery space.