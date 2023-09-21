Best Dallas-Centric TikTok

Quite a few publications are devoted to local events (cough) but we gotta hand it to @Dallaslovelist for getting us excited for the newest pop-up or food find. From kid-friendly spots to floating hotel suites, you'll always find a destination for your weekend plans among its recommendations. Between its Instagram and TikTok, the local influencer account has more than 750K followers, so even purists who aren't fans of social media can agree that @Dallaslovelist plays a part in driving the local economy.