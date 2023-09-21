 Best Dallas-Centric TikTok 2023 | @Dallaslovelist | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Dallas-Centric TikTok

@Dallaslovelist

Quite a few publications are devoted to local events (cough) but we gotta hand it to @Dallaslovelist for getting us excited for the newest pop-up or food find. From kid-friendly spots to floating hotel suites, you'll always find a destination for your weekend plans among its recommendations. Between its Instagram and TikTok, the local influencer account has more than 750K followers, so even purists who aren't fans of social media can agree that @Dallaslovelist plays a part in driving the local economy.

Best Museum

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Courtesy Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth/Medien Gruppe Bitnik

Modern art isn't for everyone, especially the modern art that seems inspired by the schools of artists working at Pixar and Dreamworks. But if you love the whimsy inherent in a giant sculpture of a balloon animal, then you'll be more than tickled by the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. This is a great space for kids to learn about art and, most important, how to coexist in society by being civilized in shared spaces. Highlights include the massive Kaws sculpture at the edge of the museum's pond, a large installation by post-modern genius Jenny Holzer and contemporary exhibitions such as the recent Black Mirror-like take on technology, the interactive I'll Be Your Mirror. There was even a Takashi Murakami retrospective a few years back.

Best Soon-to-be Legend

Abraham Alexander

Dylan Wallis

Singer Abraham Alexander has everything it takes to be an international star. He was born in Greece to Nigerian parents, and relocated to Texas at age 11. The R&B singer's world-weary wisdom comes through in his music and the local-honey lusciousness of his vocals. Alexander has long had support from fellow Fort Worthian Leon Bridges, and on his debut album SEA/SONS, he teams up with legends Mavis Staples and Gary Clark Jr., reminding us why he belongs on much bigger stages.

Best Place To Watch a Tribute Band

Legacy Hall

Kathy Tran

We recommend checking out DFW's original music scene, but if your cup of sweet tea consists in having some beers and singing along to songs you know all too well, then no judgment. Legacy Hall in the swanky Plano entertainment district Legacy West books tribute bands almost exclusively, but also has trivia nights, and it serves as a big sports bar during important games. The cafeteria-style venue has dozens of mini restaurants serving a variety of flavors from bourbon ice cream to tandoori chicken. So if you want to catch a Queen tribute band followed by a screening of Spice World, douse your chips in vinegar and sing along to "Radio Gaga" like you're watching Freddie at Wimbledon.

Best Big Dallas Band That Dallas Hasn't Heard Of

Polyphia

Courtesy of Polyphia

The mostly instrumental band Polyphia has such a mix of influences that it satisfies the discriminating taste of jazzheads, world-music chasers and those dudes who sit in the corner of Deep Ellum bars with an approving stank face while lost in the groove. The group's broad appeal is easily quantifiable; Polyphia has millions of listeners just on Spotify. But the Plano band that plays to huge crowds around the world isn't a household name in Dallas — at least not yet. Wait until word gets out that a local band is popular elsewhere, and local fans will flock to it; it's a Dallas tradition.

Best New Band

Smothered

Katherine Tejada

Any time a '90s-rock-influenced indie band comes out of DFW, you just know it's from Denton. And that's a true compliment. Smothered, a four-piece formed by singer Taylor Watt and drummer Simon Russell, is an alt-rock outfit that's a guitar-driven, scream-filled, grungy trip back to the nights of MTV-binging and days of Bill's-Records-browsing for the latest Tripping Daisy. But the group has 2020s values: Smothered donated half of the proceeds of their latest single "My Southern Girl" to an LGBTQ+ nonprofit. Rad.

Best Music Video

Young Dean's "Thoughts and Prayers"

Daven Martinez

At this point, the expression "Thoughts and Prayers" is more loaded with sarcasm than any word out of Audrey Plaza's sardonic mouth, yet some lazy, naive "well-wishers" still believe it's an appropriate response to any tragedy. This was the idea behind drummer-turned-singer Young Dean's video for his single "Thoughts and Prayers." As we wrote in November, his debut solo song is "a bomb of chamber pop originality" that tackles those uncommitted, indifferent pleasantries uttered in the aftermath of shootings and the threat of human rights violations. The first video for the album Terror on Vacation illustrated the song's message with a kitsch Tex-Mex hodgepodge of religious iconography in the style of tattoo art — after the song slaps you with Motown-style keys. You have to see it.

Best Nonprofit

Foundation 45

Brian Maschino

The past few years have been trying for everyone, and we're only talking about the pandemic and its ripple effects in the workforce. Add to that mass violence, political disarray and a general rise in unhappiness correlated to the use of social media. Sometimes the best ways to cope are those tried-and-true comforts that kept humanity thriving through the ages: community support, talking to strangers and finding common ground with others. Foundation 45 was born from the loss of two Deep Ellum residents, and the nonprofit continues to fight for better mental health for all through meetings, events, art therapy classes and other resources. It's so much more than a crisis hotline; for many, it's an actual lifeline.

Best DJ Night

Wanz Dover's Soul Power

Jason Janik

Everyone has a different idea of what an ideal playlist entails when it comes to a banging night out, but longtime DJ and Dallas musician Wanz Dover really knows how to soundtrack a Saturday night. Dover's weekend series plays through the decades with electrofunk, cold wave, disco and soul, so it's part music lesson, entirely a vibe. It also takes place at Charlie's Star Lounge, our 2022 winner for Best Rock Bar, making it the perfect marriage of cool sound and cool space.

Best Leader

Kim Noltemy from the Dallas Symphony Center

Courtesy of DSO

Five years ago, Kim Notelmy left Boston for a sweet new gig as president and CEO of the Dallas Symphony Association. In 2019, she achieved one of her goals for the organization when the association took over management of the Meyerson Symphony Center. Her bigger goal is an ongoing challenge: beyond bringing audiences to the symphony, she aims to bring classical music to audiences everywhere. That's why you'll see the DSO playing for the elderly at home or on buses and teaching kids in elementary classrooms. Notelmy's overarching aim is to get Dallas to take the same civic pride in its orchestra as it does in its sports teams. Mission accomplished.

