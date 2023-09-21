Best Soul-Devouring LP

This sophomore LP from Frozen Soul is further proof that Dallas is home to the most cutthroat metal around. The band is upping the undead ante with 2023's Glacial Domination, an impressive effort co-produced by Trivium's Matt Heafy, with guest appearances by North Texas' Reese Alavi (Creeping Death) and Blake Ibanez (Power Trip, Fugitive). Glacial Domination's bone-chilling death metal is the perfect tonic to Texas' stupid-hot summers, and its ambitious-yet-accessible tracks will rattle around in your skull for days. Frozen Soul is definitely the band to watch.