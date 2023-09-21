 Best Soul-Devouring LP 2023 | Frozen Soul, Glacial Domination | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us

Best Soul-Devouring LP

Frozen Soul, Glacial Domination

Adan Cedillo

This sophomore LP from Frozen Soul is further proof that Dallas is home to the most cutthroat metal around. The band is upping the undead ante with 2023's Glacial Domination, an impressive effort co-produced by Trivium's Matt Heafy, with guest appearances by North Texas' Reese Alavi (Creeping Death) and Blake Ibanez (Power Trip, Fugitive). Glacial Domination's bone-chilling death metal is the perfect tonic to Texas' stupid-hot summers, and its ambitious-yet-accessible tracks will rattle around in your skull for days. Frozen Soul is definitely the band to watch.

Best Chance of Booting Ted Cruz

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred

Alicia Anthony Claytor

This born-and-raised Dallas Democrat is gearing up for the match of his life. Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred announced his entry into the 2024 Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Allred, a former NFL athlete, impressed politicos in 2018 when he flipped Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions' seat blue. Now he's bringing that same fighting spirit to take on GOP Sen. Ted Cruz. Allred has rapidly expanded his name recognition and reported robust campaign fundraising. His dedication to bipartisan legislating makes him the advocate that Texas desperately needs in the Senate.

Best Comeback

Longhorn Ballroom

Emma Delevante

Oh, Longhorn Ballroom: How we missed thee. The irreplaceable Dallas music venue recently came back with a bang after Edwin Cabaniss, who's also behind The Kessler, bought it in 2021. The Longhorn's much-anticipated renovation was well worth the wait, as it now serves as a mini-music museum where concertgoers can take in history while sipping a beer. Over the years, the Longhorn has been visited by country-music gods like Willie Nelson, Emmylou Haris, Merle Haggard and Asleep at the Wheel. Here's to a bright future, Longhorn.

Best Advocacy Group

Texas Equal Access (TEA) Fund

Pablo Iglesias

GOP lawmakers may have succeeded in banning abortion statewide, but reproductive rights groups haven't stopped working to get folks the care they need. The Texas Equal Access Fund continues to help low-income North Texans attain abortion care by offering financial and emotional support. Those who can't afford to travel out of state for an abortion can contact this nonprofit for assistance. TEA Fund tirelessly advocates to correct misinformation and break down stigmas surrounding abortion. The organization's work is more crucial today than ever.

Best Museum Exhibition

Dallas Museum of Art's Saints, Sinners, Lovers, Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks

Courtesy of DMA

Some shows may be splashier or garner more ink, but the DMA's Saints, Sinners, Lovers, Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks is the must-see exhibition of the year. This irreverent yet elegant collection of more than 130 rarely seen works from The Phoebus Foundation in Antwerp, Belgium, includes work by Hans Memling and Peter Paul Rubens. Saints unveils the best and worst of the human condition, from ethereal paintings of the Nativity and the Magi to whimsical portrayals of medieval life full of greedy merchants and frolicking fools. The intricate brushwork and incredible details keep audiences returning for more: The DMA has extended the exhibition through Oct. 15, 2023.

Best New Gallery for Envelope-Pushing Work

Keijsers Koning

Beya Gilles Gacha

The Dallas art scene has gone through ebbs and flows in the past decade, but we are definitely on an upswing when spaces like Keijsers Koning join the mix. Delivering art of all media and aesthetics with a dollop of humor, the gallery opened in early 2022 and has a little something for everyone. Its Art Fair offerings were particularly droll, with a rainbow troll doll sculpture by Brent Birnbaum and neon cherry pierced by a screw by Tamara Johnson. Curator/owner Bart Keijsers Koning isn't afraid to mount work with a bit of controversy, either. Recent exhibitions have included the feminist-focused Breathing Among Werewolves group show and an exhibit of work by industrial pioneer/provocateur Genesis Breyer P-Orridge and Eric Heist, to name a few.

Best Dance Company

Very Good Dance Theatre

Attending the theater can heighten emotions, but should one expect to laugh, cry and dance? Very Good Dance Theatre has a magical way of creating space for audience members to become participants through immersive performances that have a wide range of content. It could be the intimate scenes from collaborative works with movement monologues that will make you weep or The Annual Gay Show, a production that is absolutely wild, challenging the perceptions of what dance should be and redefining what it means to be "good." Fortunately, that can include everything from bondage to ritualistic poetry that ends in a sparkle party disco. Absolutely wild, absolutely profound, absolutely perfect.

Event locations vary.

Best Dive Bar

One Nostalgia Tavern

This joint is tucked into a lot next to a tire shop, and the only evidence of life after dark is a dimly lit sign that reads, "Cocktails and Dancing," shining like a dive bar beacon. It's everything you could possibly want in a dive: carpeted floors, a jukebox, a shuffleboard table along the wall and the light of the neon moon glowing from every fixture. "It's just a neighborhood little fun spot," owner Kent Smith, who can usually be found in his corner bar spot, told WFAA in 2017. No sports, no fuss, and they don't put up with assholes. Most nights the bar serves as a bumping karaoke spot with classic movies playing on the television screens. It's a perfect place for a shot and a beer, cocktails, dancing and a night you may not remember.

Best Country Bar

The Wounded Ostrich

Doyle Rader

Before the pandemic, Deep Ellum had become a certified country gold hot spot, but in the years since, honky-tonkin' spots such as Mama Tried and Blue Light Dallas have blown away like tumbleweed in a desert ghost town. The 2022 arrival of the Wounded Ostrich on Main Street injected some twang back into town, with a steady stream of live country and folk talent as well as pool, darts and cocktails you can (literally) buy and drink by the bucket. If alcohol served in buckets isn't country, what is?

Best Hip-Hop Club

Headquarters

From Lil Wayne to Summer Walker to Gucci Mane, Headquarters has kept its focus on providing partygoers with the ultimate nightlife experience by the world's biggest stars. Imagine enjoying great drinks at great prices or VIP bottle service around the most stylish people with your favorite celebrity performing right next to you between sets by the city's best DJs. Toss in a reasonable cover charge and more celebrities ready to party on any Friday and Saturday night. The line that always stretches around the building includes people from all over the world who have heard about the nightclub either through word-of-mouth or through 96.8 million hashtags on TikTok, The exquisitely spacious Chris Poux-owned nightclub gives you a night you will love to remember over and over again. Everybody is somebody at Headquarters.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation