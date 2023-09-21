Best Series Inspired by Local True Crime

Love & Death, starring Dallas native Jesse Plemons and Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision, Wind River), is a masterwork based on a true-crime tale that unfolded in nearby Wylie. In the limited series, Olsen plays Candy Montgomery, a bored housewife who strikes up an affair with her friend's husband (Plemons). Things then go terribly wrong, as in ax-murder wrong. Love & Death is pitch-perfect North Texas circa 1980. Filmmakers got everything right, from the accents to the small-town rumor mill to supporting actress Krysten Ritter's closer-to-God hair. This show better bring home all the dang awards or we'll lose even more faith in humanity.