Best Non-Traditional Venue

Operating as a nonprofit in a beautifully restored, hundred-year-old church in Winnetka Heights, Arts Mission Oak Cliff provides a radically different kind of space for local artists, one that focuses on health, wellness and the creation of new, original works. Yoga and meditation classes, hilarious comedy nights, an Artist's Way book study, Canorra's multimedia and fashion show event, live music performances by Home by Hovercraft and 808 Saints, a full theatrical fun of Cabaret, locally written works of "Artists-in-Residence" Rai Barnard and Very Good Dance Theatre, and a Beginner Beyoncé Ballet class have made for a staggering repertoire and a year of sold-out performances. If more venues and event spaces followed this business model, it could revolutionize the arts culture in DFW.