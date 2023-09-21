Best Community Theater for a Cozy, Intimate Show

A fire station is probably not your first choice of a destination for a night out. It might even be the last place you would like your night to end. But The Firehouse Theatre is the perfect place to see a live theater if you're craving art but your eyes are growing weary from endless at-home streaming. Tucked inside a historic 1958 fire station facade, the intimate theater puts on beloved theater classics and some off-the-beaten-path gems. Blankets are offered for all to enjoy. Its 2023 season includes Newsies, The Addams Family, Finding Nemo Jr., and Miracle on 34th Street.