You might not think of a place serving Asian street food as a contender for the best chicken wings in Dallas. But the Korean Twice Fried Wings at Hawker's in Deep Ellum should be at the top of any wing lover's list. They are larger than your standard chicken wing with an extra crispy exterior, which Hawker's achieves by adding a little cornstarch to the batter, then double frying the wings and tossing them in garlic gochujang sauce and topping it with peanuts, sesame and cilantro. Get your napkins ready, not only for your saucy fingers, but also to wipe the drool from your face.