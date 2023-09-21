 Best All Around Restaurant - Uptown 2023 | Las Palmas | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us

Best All Around Restaurant - Uptown

Las Palmas

Best Bakery

San Martin Bakery & Restaurant

  • 3120 McKinney Ave., Dallas, 75204 Map

Best Barbecue Restaurant

Strouderosa BBQ

Best Bartender

Jeff Judkins, Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse

Best Beer Selection At A Restaurant/Bar

Mexican Bar Company

Hank Vaughn

Best Bloody Mary

Ozona Grill & Bar

Best Breakfast Restaurant

Cindi's New York Deli & Bakery

Best Breakfast Taco

Taqueria el Arquito

Taqueria el Arquito

Best Brunch

Ebb & Flow

Ebb and Flow

Best Burger

Shady's Burgers & Brewhaha

Nick Reynolds
Holy Guacamole
  • 9661 Audelia Rd., Dallas, 75238 Map

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation