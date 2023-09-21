Best Chicken-Fried Steak

Part of the appeal of Prego's chicken-fried steak masterpiece is that it's not exactly listed on the menu. Prego's is an Italian restaurant at heart, so ordering a secret chicken-fried steak might feel rude. But if Prego's magical 14-ounce New York strip, pounded thin, battered and fried to a golden brown, is wrong, we don't want to be right. The entree swallows both the plate it's served on and the cottage fries beneath it and comes with a side of cream gravy made with drippings of ham roasted earlier in the day.