Brown sugar milk, golden fruit teas and a creamy taro slush are just some of the specialty drinks you can find on Tea Daddy's menu. But what sets the hidden gem apart from Texas' over-saturated boba scene is not so much the drinks themselves; it's more what happens at the bottom of the cup. Tea Daddy makes all of its boba fresh in-house so that it's scooped hot into your drink. And while hot boba and iced drinks don't seem like a particularly enthralling combination, Tea Daddy has proven otherwise. The tea shop's iced, lightly sweetened teas provide a perfect background for hot, sugary tapioca pearls to melt inside. Order your beverage topped with a salted egg cream or cheese foam, both of which float on top and set the stage for an even creamier drink. Enjoy your boba in-store, then grab a few signature Tea Daddy egg tarts or tiramisu cakes for the road. Neither the food nor the drinks disappoint.