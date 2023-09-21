Best Place to Run

If we were being honest, the correct answer right now would be "indoors on a treadmill in a meat locker at night," but those are hard to come by. Besides, the serious runners of Dallas are a devoted enough bunch that they aren't going to let a little thing like imminent death from Satan's blast furnace stop them from gearing up for a jog outdoors. They want a view, too, and the 4.6-mile Trinity Skyline Trail has one of the best views of downtown. There's not a ton of shade, but the trail runs alongside both sides of the river and offers access to Trammell Crow Park, Continental Avenue Bridge and West Dallas Gateway and the Trinity Overlook. Dallas' trail system is ever-expanding and plans are to connect to the Trinity Strand Trail, which itself will eventually link a network of 73 miles of trails.