Best Hot Chicken

As Nashville-style hot chicken restaurants continue to dot the culinary landscape, Ricky's has figured out how to separate from the pack. Ricky's quarter birds, tenders, wings, nuggets and chicken sandwiches are Halal-certified. The Bird's Nest (chopped tenders, vinegar slaw, pickles and comeback sauce on a bed of fries) is also a Ricky's fan favorite. The heat levels elevate six rungs up the ladder from no heat to the A-Bomb, which comes (deservedly so) with a serious warning from servers. The A-Bomb at Ricky's is the hottest we've ever had. But it's not just about the spice at Ricky's : the birds are juicy, teeming with Nashville flavor and just damn good. You can also find Ricky's in Plano and Arlington.