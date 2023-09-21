Best Hot Chicken

Cindi's is a lot of things to a lot of people. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and it's a bakery. You can get a cheap breakfast or soak up the previous night's recklessness with a monster breakfast, and the sandwiches here are some of the best in town. The menu is long, but flip over to the deli page and look for the gray box at the bottom left: New York Reuben. You can choose between corned beef, pastrami or turkey; it comes grilled on rye with sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese and house-made Russian dressing served on the side. If that doesn't sound appealing, there are more than two dozen other options. It's a lot of food, and you're barely going to be able to find room for cheesecake, but we have faith in you.