Best Brewery for the Whole Family

If you haven't taken the family to downtown Carrollton in a while, you're missing out, especially if Mom and Dad are craft beer lovers. You can visit a record store, stroll through a vintage candy shop and grab some decent grub all before or after your visit to 3 Nations Brewing. And there's never a bad season to go. It has a cavernous, comfortable indoor taproom and a spacious, festive outdoor area, so kids can pet good doggies and play board games while the parents sip the stress away with one of 3 Nations or Symbol Brewing's excellent craft brews.