Best Vegan Fast Food

With dishes bearing cheeky names like the "Hollywood Hooker" and "Fussy Hussy," it's no wonder that Slutty Vegan makes our mouths water like no other. Restaurateur Pinky Cole recently brought her magic to Big D following the success of her vegan burger chain in Atlanta. The Deep Ellum establishment serves up some seriously sinful plant-based burgers and sandwiches, and Cole's culinary finesse helped bring home VegOut Magazine's "Best Burger" award in 2022. The food here is so damn good that you won't even miss the meat.