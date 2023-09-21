Best Restaurant With No Extra Fees

Be they service charges, credit card processing fees or surreptitious auto-gratuities, the add-ons that appear on more and more restaurant guest checks are a trend that we hope ends sooner rather than later. In Dallas, one restaurant shunned tipping and surcharges seven years ago and hasn't looked back. At Gorji, chef-owner Mansour Gorji did perhaps the unthinkable by raising prices across the menu by about 15 to 20 percent, then began to pay his small staff a living wage. It still works. The steaks and Mediterranean fare make for a delightfully intimate evening without relying on tips to provide the staff with pay and benefits that many of us outside the service industry take for granted.