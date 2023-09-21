 Best Restaurant With No Extra Fees 2023 | Gorji Restaurant | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Restaurant With No Extra Fees

Gorji Restaurant

SGritch, KTran, TGarza

Be they service charges, credit card processing fees or surreptitious auto-gratuities, the add-ons that appear on more and more restaurant guest checks are a trend that we hope ends sooner rather than later. In Dallas, one restaurant shunned tipping and surcharges seven years ago and hasn't looked back. At Gorji, chef-owner Mansour Gorji did perhaps the unthinkable by raising prices across the menu by about 15 to 20 percent, then began to pay his small staff a living wage. It still works. The steaks and Mediterranean fare make for a delightfully intimate evening without relying on tips to provide the staff with pay and benefits that many of us outside the service industry take for granted.

Best Southern Cooking

Roots Southern Table

Alison McLean

Coming to Roots Southern Table and skipping the duck-fat fried chicken borders on sacrilege, and chef Tiffany Derry may source the most duck fat of any restaurant in Dallas to keep turning out her showstopper family-sized bowls of succulent fowl. But the truth about Southern cooking is that it's not just grease and fried food. At Roots, fresh seasonal produce is also a star, and as the seasons change, so does Roots' menu. With Derry's restaurant empire continuing to grow, we were concerned that dinner at Roots might suffer. A recent visit has assured us that any concerns were thankfully misplaced.

Best Steakhouse

Brass Ram

Kathy Tran

Dallas loves its steakhouses, and Brass Ram is restaurateur Nick Badovinus' nod to the classic prime rib joint. Opulence abounds, whether it's the luxurious interior full of leather seating, wood tables and mid-century vibes, or the spectacular steaks and chops. The go-to is prime rib, available in 12-ounce normal portions or a behemoth 28-ounce bone-in cut with a behemoth price to match. Or pop into the bar and order the wagyu burger, which comes with bacon, red onion and melty raclette, and a cocktail to go with it. Yes, a meal here is a splurge, but if it's steakhouse style with a modern touch you desire, Brass Ram delivers.

Best Queso

Las Palmas Tex Mex

Chris Wolfgang

Uptown's Las Palmas has been banging out Tex-Mex favorites for years, and the queso blanco is some of the best in the business. Not content to warm up a bowl of processed cheese, Las Palmas puts some real effort into its concoction. There are layers of flavors here, from slivers of garlic that are sautéed to extract their profiles to the real chunks of peppers that give an acidic bite when one lands on your tongue. The freshly chopped herbs that top each bowl show the level of care that went into the dish. And Las Palmas serves up each bowl with house-fried tortilla chips, plus a salsa verde and a salsa roja that are good enough to stand on their own. Thanks to the decadent queso, they don't have to.

Best Tavern-Style Pizza

Louie's

Hank Vaughn

For most Chicagoans, the real go-to Chicago-style pizza is not that thick overly sauced 5-pound slab of overpriced dough called "deep dish" but rather the thin, crispy perfectly topped tavern-style pizza so prevalent in local corner bars. Thankfully, the Dallas area has a few spots serving pizza in this manner, and Louie's is perhaps the oldest and most beloved of the bunch, and understandably so. The pizza bears a rich and complex sauce that you know has been simmering slowly for hours on the back stove. It sits atop a crust that is thin but not overly cooked, with plump, fresh toppings.

Best Hot Dog

Chicago Style Dog's

Chicago Style Dog's in Garland offers a great dog for those who prefer it to be dragged through the garden and recognize that there is no place for ketchup on a hot dog in polite society. The owners hail from the Chicago area and know how to create a proper dog, starting with Vienna beef and including a poppy seed bun, sport peppers, neon relish, onion, mustard, tomato, pickle and celery salt. It's a handful, it's messy, and includes most of the food pyramid that you can hold in your hands. What more do you want? (Don't say ketchup.)

Best Philly Cheesesteak

Steak Me Home Tonight Kitchen, Truck Yard Dallas

"As close to a Philly cheesesteak you will find outside Philly" is a common statement on Tripadvisor and Yelp about Steak Me Home Tonight Kitchen, one of the permanent fixtures at the Truck Yard, off Greenville Ave., and we agree. The cheesesteak will set you back about $12 and comes with chips, though we're usually too full to eat those: The Philly is substantial. You can choose from rib-eye, chicken or veggies, and cheese options include provolone, American or Cheese Whiz. If you want the true experience, get rib-eye and Cheese Whiz. Don't try to reinvent the wheel but stock up on plenty of napkins.

Best Duck Under $100

Duck Fried Rice at Tomyumkung Thai Cafe

Hank Vaughn
Crispy duck fried rice

Komodo in Dallas offers a Peking duck for $105, but for those wishing to sate a duck craving without having to cash in a savings bond first, we suggest the duck-fried rice at Tomyumkung Thai Café. On the menu it's listed under "Chef specials," and rightfully so. A mere $18 will get you a large plate of perfectly seasoned Thai fried rice topped with what seems like at least half a duck, juicy and tender with wonderfully crispy skin. It is not a skimpy duck serving, and you'll find yourself gnawing on the bones to get every last delectable morsel of meat. Then, with the $80 you saved, go fill up your gas tank or something. You're welcome.

Best Bagel

Starship Bagel

Hank Vaughn

Dallas may not be New York City, but at least we finally have a really good downtown bagel stand. Starship Bagel's first location opened in Lewisville, and now there's a second version on Elm Street, right next to the Eye sculpture, in what was once a newsstand. There are usually lines (they open at 7 a.m.) and they often run out of certain bagel varieties (the egg bagel is especially popular), so plan accordingly. You will be rewarded with a bagel that achieves what the best New York bagels offer: a slightly crisp outside and a wonderfully chewy center. The fermented jalapeño schmear is not to be missed, either.

Best Chinese

Fortune House

Alex Gonzalez
The dumpling sampler

The newest Fortune House location recently opened on Lower Greenville, bringing its well-regarded dumplings to the area along with other Asian fare. A good bet for those wanting an introduction to their dumplings is the dumpling sampler, which includes some of Fortune House's most popular and can be ordered steamed or fried. It also offers chao nian gao on the menu under the "Shanghai sticky rice cake" moniker; these stir-fried rice cakes are hard to find in the Dallas area. This version is flavorful, perfectly sauced and presented beautifully. Oh, and the Greenville location is open until 2 a.m. Win-win.

