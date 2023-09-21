Best Bookstore For Vintage Sci-Fi and Horror

Situated within the extensive ecosystem of Recycled's well-curated collection of books, records, CDs and video games lurks the finest population of horror and sci-fi novels in the region. Specializing in vintage paperbacks with exquisitely pulpy artwork, the shop's offerings live largely on the weirder fringes of both genres, but are replete with classics and contemporary works. If names like J.G. Ballard, Ursula Le Guin or Thomas M. Disch grab your attention, expect hours of giddy browsing. Thanks to the local college-town culture and discerning staff, the selection is constantly refreshed, so you're sure to find something new with each visit. Better yet, the prices are just a fraction of what you'd pay to snag similar gems from a collector on Instagram or eBay.