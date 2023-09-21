Best Fashion Designer

Flower arrangements can often be boring and ugly. No one of taste wants to buy a bouquet that could double as a funeral arrangement. Luckily, Miranda Zee is here to save us from the mundane. If you want to impress or maybe just want to have something beautiful to look at for yourself, check out what she's offering. This independent florist has a unique and modern style: whimsical, feminine and exciting. She makes floral arrangements into temporal art. You can contact her via Instagram, and make sure you follow her as well because she often does pop-ups around Dallas. For any straight man reading this, get your girlfriend one of Zee's arrangements and stop picking out the browning roses from Kroger with the clear plastic wrapping, please.