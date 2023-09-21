Best Fashion Designer

We don't get many fashion designers like Taylor in Dallas. Self-described as dark and dreamy (and she's right), Taylor pours every bit of herself into her ethereal collections. She has a unique and bold aesthetic that perfectly captures her spirit and depth. Her most recent showcase was provocative and unconventional; if you missed it, you really missed out, but you can always look at the highlights on her Instagram. Maybe next time you'll remember to put it on your calendar. She was recently nominated for the 2023 FGI Rising Star Award in Fashion Design. She's going places, but let's hope she doesn't leave Dallas any time soon because then we would all be a little less cool.