Best Boon to Democracy

At a time when Texas lawmakers have ramped up voting restrictions, this organization is diligently working behind the scenes to help cart Democratic voters to the polls. Dallas' Rideshare2Vote started in 2018 with a mission to boost turnout for registered but nonvoting liberals. Since then, the organization has expanded its reach to several other states, and its drivers — who are trained in local voting laws — can help out in any of Texas' 254 counties. Next time you need a lift to the ballot box, just give these superheroes of democracy a call.