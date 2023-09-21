Best Opera

Modern art isn't for everyone, especially the modern art that seems inspired by the schools of artists working at Pixar and Dreamworks. But if you love the whimsy inherent in a giant sculpture of a balloon animal, then you'll be more than tickled by the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. This is a great space for kids to learn about art and, most important, how to coexist in society by being civilized in shared spaces. Highlights include the massive Kaws sculpture at the edge of the museum's pond, a large installation by post-modern genius Jenny Holzer and contemporary exhibitions such as the recent Black Mirror-like take on technology, the interactive I'll Be Your Mirror. There was even a Takashi Murakami retrospective a few years back.