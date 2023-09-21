Best Mountain Bike Shop

If you're into mountain bikes, there are the well-known national chains (Sun & Ski Sports) and adored local chain (Bike Mart). Thankfully, a few independent shops have sprung up lately offering a range of bikes, components and gear while also providing personal, top-notch service and repairs. CFB Bike Shop in Farmers Branch, just north of LBJ Freeway, is the kind of place that's homey without feeling small, well-equipped without feeling like a warehouse. The employees there stay busy, but you don't feel like yet another burdensome number. And it's never a surprise to cross paths with a biker you might've just seen on one of the many North Texas off-road bike trails.