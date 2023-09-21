Best T-Shirt Shop

When Tumbleweed TexStyles opened its flagship store in Frisco in 2020, it had already been the coolest T-shirt slinger in North Texas for several years. But instead of being able to catch the colorful Tex-centric merchant only at a local music festival or online, now you can visit their kitschy-chic shop and leisurely peruse. You've probably seen the must-have, officially licensed Whataburger designs or, perhaps, the shop's big-selling "Texas Chica" tee, crafted to recall the Topo Chico logo, but there's much more to be had. The shop's clever original designs with a vintage flair and a Lone Star State vibe beat the hell out of a graphic tee from Target.