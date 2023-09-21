Best Late Night Korean and K-Pop Video Spot

On the edge of Old Koreatown is a spot whose interior looks like any well-worn Dallas dive, a dimly lit room full of dark wood-paneled walls and tables covered in graffiti. But the bar has a TV blasting K-pop videos, there's a fridge stocked with Soju in every flavor and the kitchen slings a full menu of hot, delicious Korean food. For the most immersive experience, we suggest sitting at the bar, drinking an alcoholic boba with a side of K-pop fries and taking in the high-value production of the music videos by bands like BTS and BLACKPINK that paved the way for K-pop to take the world by storm.