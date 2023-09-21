Best Dance Club

The word "clubbing" has gotten a bad rap. Maybe because it evokes soulless, machine-made, repetitive beats fit for a torture chamber, or maybe it's the memory of velvet-roped-off snobbery and overpriced and disappointing nights. But clubs can also be catalysts for counterculture. Think Studio 54, Lizard Lounge, Starck Club. Double D's is not quite like any of those, but it was truly needed in Dallas. The name and slogan ("This is not a tittie bar") should tip you off. The Design District bar doesn't take itself so seriously; it's glamorous but unpretentious, the crowd is ageless, the service friendly and the cocktails exciting. This is the place to tell your intrusive, self-aware thoughts to shut up and dance.