Best Underrated Hiking Trail

It starts and ends at what looks like someone's backyard, but in between it explores a verdant terrain of rocky, low-lying hills that includes some of the best hiking in DFW. Tucked along Sharps Branch, a delicate stream fed by nearby Lake Grapevine, the Rocky Point Trail offers more than 4 miles of rarely busy paths snaking under canopies of dense forest with plenty of shade. Do yourself a favor and check it out in spring, when it's flush with vibrant flowers, scurrying wildlife and symphonies of birds providing a soundtrack of your progress. Just be sure to download a trail map beforehand and leave the bluetooth speaker at home.