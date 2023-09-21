Best Country Bar

Before the pandemic, Deep Ellum had become a certified country gold hot spot, but in the years since, honky-tonkin' spots such as Mama Tried and Blue Light Dallas have blown away like tumbleweed in a desert ghost town. The 2022 arrival of the Wounded Ostrich on Main Street injected some twang back into town, with a steady stream of live country and folk talent as well as pool, darts and cocktails you can (literally) buy and drink by the bucket. If alcohol served in buckets isn't country, what is?