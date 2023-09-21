 Best Hip-Hop Club 2023 | Headquarters | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Hip-Hop Club

Headquarters

From Lil Wayne to Summer Walker to Gucci Mane, Headquarters has kept its focus on providing partygoers with the ultimate nightlife experience by the world's biggest stars. Imagine enjoying great drinks at great prices or VIP bottle service around the most stylish people with your favorite celebrity performing right next to you between sets by the city's best DJs. Toss in a reasonable cover charge and more celebrities ready to party on any Friday and Saturday night. The line that always stretches around the building includes people from all over the world who have heard about the nightclub either through word-of-mouth or through 96.8 million hashtags on TikTok, The exquisitely spacious Chris Poux-owned nightclub gives you a night you will love to remember over and over again. Everybody is somebody at Headquarters.

Best Fitness Insta-fluencer

Raven Ross

When Love Is Blind came to Dallas for its third season, we were beyond pumped. A binge-worthy reality show featuring some of the hottest singles Big D has to offer? Sign us up. But one contestant especially stood out thanks to her love of fitness and clean eating: Raven Ross. We've been following Ross' posts on Instagram, and her down-to-earth, lighthearted approach to getting healthy has us feeling like we can take on the world. Ross is the positive inspiration that we've needed to finally get our asses to the Pilates studio.

Best Rooftop Bar

HG Sply Co.

HG Sply Co. has good eats and drinks and a great space to enjoy it all. The rooftop patio at this cool spot offers comfortable seating and a great view of bustling Lower Greenville. With 9,000 square feet of space, it has more than enough room to spread out and take in this vibrant piece of Dallas. Stylish wooden furniture and string lights overhead give off the perfect rustic vibe for you and your friends to sit back and get cozy as you stuff your face and slam drinks down your gullet.

Best Metal Venue

Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios

Daniel Rodrigue

Rubber Gloves is one resilient venue. After COVID-19 hit in 2020, the renowned Denton mainstay managed to avoid a fate that befell countless other clubs. That tenacity has paid off, and Rubber Gloves hosts some of the most brutal metal acts around. From national bands to hometown heroes, this venue always has its finger on the pulse of the metal scene. And at a time when certain stages are spurning mosh, Gloves' consistently packed shows are conducive to fierce-yet-friendly pits and harmonious headbanging. Thanks, Rubber Gloves, for cultivating a mecca for local metalheads.

Best Non-Traditional Venue

Arts Mission Oak Cliff

Arts Mission Oak Cliff on Facebook

Operating as a nonprofit in a beautifully restored, hundred-year-old church in Winnetka Heights, Arts Mission Oak Cliff provides a radically different kind of space for local artists, one that focuses on health, wellness and the creation of new, original works. Yoga and meditation classes, hilarious comedy nights, an Artist's Way book study, Canorra's multimedia and fashion show event, live music performances by Home by Hovercraft and 808 Saints, a full theatrical fun of Cabaret, locally written works of "Artists-in-Residence" Rai Barnard and Very Good Dance Theatre, and a Beginner Beyoncé Ballet class have made for a staggering repertoire and a year of sold-out performances. If more venues and event spaces followed this business model, it could revolutionize the arts culture in DFW.

  • 410 S Windomere Ave, Dallas, 75208 Map

Best Music Festival

KHYI Texas Music Revolution

There aren't as many festivals here as there were before the pandemic, but one thing is as true now as it has been for more than 25 years. The annual KHYI Texas Music Revolution is a mandatory appointment for any serious Texas country fan in the Dallas area. For the past three years, the two-day fest has taken over the historic downtown square in McKinney, where several stages within easy walking distance offer headliners such as Randy Rogers and Charley Crockett along with the most exciting up-and-coming talent.

Best Podcast

Texas Wine and True Crime

This local couple knows how to deliver the true crime goods: with excellent wine. Brandy and Chris Diamond's Texas Wine and True Crime podcast covers some of the most sordid tales to have unfolded in this state. The Diamonds recently taped a live episode at the Dallas Public Library's True Crime Mini-Convention to discuss the resurgent Candy Montgomery case, and they've also aired a series about the 2016 Midlothian murder of Missy Bevers. True to its name, Texas Wine and True Crime thoughtfully highlights Lone Star State-grown wines, making this podcast an all-around gem.

Best Local Compilation

Sounds of Deep Ellum by Deep Ellum 100

Nonprofit Deep Ellum 100 started as a way to help the musicians, businesses and workers of the entertainment district affected by the pandemic. A year or so later, it took on an incredible musical project: updating the Sounds of Deep Ellum album from 1987. Among hundreds of applicants, Deep Ellum 100 selected the 10 definitive musical acts that represented the sound of the time and helped keep music at the heart of the neighborhood. Together with a team of local producers and artists, the group recorded a live showcase at Trees that yielded a compilation album of performances by Lorelei K, Skinny Cooks, Memory Shivers, Maya Piata, Cure for Paranoia, Stone Mecca, Flower Child, Chilldren of Indigo, Ducado Vega and Labretta Suede and The Motel 6. It's now on vinyl, serving as an archive for the era.

Best Country Single

Vincent Neil Emerson, "Bloody Mary Morning"

The next time you feel a mean hangover coming on, pour yourself a bloody mary and crank up this song. Vincent Neil Emerson serves up some juicy, twangy goodness in this cover of "Bloody Mary Morning," one of Willie Nelson's essential drinking cuts. Emerson's version of the tune makes for the perfect first song on the album One Night in Texas: The Next Waltz's Tribute to The Red Headed Stranger, which also includes renditions by legends Ray Wylie Hubbard and Shinyribs.

Best Musical Multitasker

Robert Ellis

Houston-born and, lately, Fort Worth-based Robert Ellis is a maelstrom of musical output. The singer-songwriter, a part owner of Niles City Sound (and the studio-affiliated label, Niles City Records), just released a superb new solo LP, Yesterday's News, to the same sort of acclaim he helps acts like Jamestown Revival and Thomas Csorba earn via his work as a producer. Ellis also finds the time, somehow, to tour extensively across the United States and Europe, both on his own and as a support act for artists like Ben Kweller and Belaver.

