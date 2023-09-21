Best Music Video for Headbanging into Oblivion

This joint is tucked into a lot next to a tire shop, and the only evidence of life after dark is a dimly lit sign that reads, "Cocktails and Dancing," shining like a dive bar beacon. It's everything you could possibly want in a dive: carpeted floors, a jukebox, a shuffleboard table along the wall and the light of the neon moon glowing from every fixture. "It's just a neighborhood little fun spot," owner Kent Smith, who can usually be found in his corner bar spot, told WFAA in 2017. No sports, no fuss, and they don't put up with assholes. Most nights the bar serves as a bumping karaoke spot with classic movies playing on the television screens. It's a perfect place for a shot and a beer, cocktails, dancing and a night you may not remember.