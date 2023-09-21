Best Music Video for Headbanging into Oblivion

Following 2022's scorching debut EP Maniac, North Texas metal lords Fugitive are already back for more blood. The supergroup includes guitarist Blake Ibanez of Power Trip fame, plus members of Creeping Death, Scourge, Impalers and Stymie. Fugitive recently dropped a music video for its latest devastating thrash cut, "Blast Furnace," melding an old-school, VHS aesthetic with seriously sick new riffs. Watching "Blast Furnace" feels like viewing history in the making: Fugitive is well on its way to securing metal legend status. Mark our words.