There are dozens of Vietnamese restaurants serving pho in the Dallas area, but one of the best is Pho Bac in Richardson. Of the 10 varieties of beef pho, our favorite is the Tai Kobe pho, which captures the essence of what a great bowl of pho should be. It is evident that Pho Bac takes the time to allow its broth to develop rich flavors that highlight the essence of beef bones and meat, resulting in a complex, well-balanced combination of flavors extracted from the bones, meats, spices and herbs. The Kobe beef melts in your mouth and is a definite upgrade from the traditional flank eye of round served at other places.