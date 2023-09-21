Best Fried Catfish

Not all catfish joints are created equal. There are standard joints and then there is Ronnie's Catfish & More, which might be in a league of its own. With multiple locations throughout the area, Ronnie's has built a reputation for serving exceptional, succulent and expertly fried catfish that will keep you coming back for more. Whether you opt for catfish nuggets, tails or fillets, each is flawlessly fried to golden brown perfection, delivering a delicate crunch that gives way to the tender meat inside. What sets Ronnie's apart is the well-seasoned and carefully crafted batter that achieves the ideal balance of crispiness while allowing the natural flavors of the catfish to shine through.