Best Place to Buy Wine

Sorting through wine varieties, styles, regions and terroir is exhausting. Saying "I'll have your house red" is simply more eloquent than "You pick." This year we got to know Paul DiCarlo, co-owner and wine buyer at Jimmy's Food Store. He personally selects wines at this bodega in East Dallas, where the wine section is only two modest aisles. He focuses on smaller producers that you won't find at the big box stores, with an eye on value; a $15 that drinks like a $30. Anything off the shelf is going to be good; ask for him if you need more help.