Best Wedding Photographer

Madison Raney of Earth to Madison describes her work as "vibrant and edgy," which makes sense for a photographer who came up in concert photography. Though based in Dallas, she attracts clients from around the world and makes them feel like rock stars in front of her camera. Her concert experience gives her a special leg up in capturing candid moments, particularly the party shots at receptions. She generally attracts unconventional couples and has a portfolio full of themed weddings, ranging from a Halloween-themed Las Vegas blowout to a lush and moody ceremony inspired by Pride and Prejudice. Her website makes it clear, however, that there's no such thing as a boring shoot. With Raney behind the camera, that will always be true.