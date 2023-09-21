 Best Margarita - TIE 2023 | E-Bar Tex Mex | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Margarita - TIE

E-Bar Tex Mex

Lauren Drewes Daniels

Best Margarita - TIE

Federales

Eric Mayne

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Afrah Mediterranean Restaurant and Pastries

Best Mexican Restaurant

Sueño Modern Mex-Tex

Angie Quebedeaux
Snapper Ceviche

Best Nashville Hot Chicken

Hattie B's Hot Chicken

A. Caroyln Studio

Best New Restaurant - All DFW

La Stella Cucina Verace

Chris Wolfgang

Best Patio

Ozona Grill & Bar

Best Pho

Pho is for Lovers

Joy Zhang

Best Pizza Restaurant

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop and Bar

Best Ramen

Wabi House

Kathy Tran

