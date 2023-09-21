Best Gas Station

This one-stop shop has everything conscious consumers in Dallas could ask for in a gas station. Along with regular unleaded gas there's also diesel fuel blended with biodiesel and B100 biodiesel. The best part? The snacks. Green Spot offers kombucha on tap as well as yogurt, coffee, smoothie and juice bars. Fountain drinks are made with real cane sugar, and the café offers organic, locally sourced, preservative-free food. With its plentiful gluten-free and vegan options (including alcohol), a stop at Green Spot is a great idea.