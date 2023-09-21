Best Local TV Personality

Dallas has long been home to one of the most prolific and flexible sports television play-by-play announcers in the country. Many are familiar with the deep-voiced Mark Followill for his always stellar performance on Dallas Mavericks broadcasts, but now soccer fans across the U.S. and beyond can hear the former FC Dallas broadcaster weekly as one of the featured play-by-play voices for Apple TV's inaugural season as exclusive rightsholder for Major League Soccer matches. The man who has called many nationally televised college football games and even World Cup soccer matches has teamed up with a different, unfamiliar TV partner each week this season and has still made it sound way too easy.